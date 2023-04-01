Vontobel launches on the SeDeX of Borsa Italiana 7 new Memory Cash Collect Certificates with Maxi Coupons and with the possibility of early redemption from January 2024. In particular, the new products allow you to invest in baskets of Italian and foreign blue chips belonging to sectors such as insurance, the banking, automotive and energy sectors, benefiting from an initial Maxi Coupon in July 2023, the amount of which varies between 12% and 20% depending on the instrumentand subsequently of quarterly premiums with memory effect between 7.20% and 8% per annum.

The certificates, all with Memory effect and with a duration of 3 years, have the Bonus threshold and the Maturity barrier set at 60%.

Intermediate and expiry scenarios

As for the operation of the products, the scenarios at the first valuation date there are three:

If all the underlyings are equal to or above the Bonus Threshold and below the Autocall Level, the investor receives the Maxi Coupon and the investment continues. If at least one of the underlyings is below the Bonus Threshold, the investor does not receive the Maxi Coupon, which is kept in memory, and the investment continues.

The scenarios at subsequent valuation dates there are three:

If all the underlyings are equal to or greater than the Autocall Level (starting from January 2024), the product terminates early and the investor receives the nominal value (100 euros), plus the premium for the period and any premiums in memory. If all underlyings are equal to or above the Bonus Threshold and below the Autocall Level, the investor receives the premium for the period and any premiums in memory, and the investment continues. If at least one of the underlyings falls below the Bonus Threshold, the investor does not receive the premium, which is stored in memory, and the investment continues.

The deadline scenarios are two: