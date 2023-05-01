From work, an extra €100 in the paycheck. False statements, 6 years in prison

Dl Lavoro, cut the tax wedge to 7%: here are the categories involved

The government Melons decided to to accelerate and today in an extraordinary CDM, convened precisely on the symbolic day of Workers’ Day, the executive will launch the new rules at work. Here are the main changes envisaged by the measure. Until 100 euros more per month. But only from July to December. The cut of the tax wedge for workers employees with medium-low incomes – reads the Corriere della Sera – is confirmed and increased, even if only in the included pay period between 1 July and 30 November 2023 and rises by another 4 percentage points compared to what is already foreseen by the last budget law. For the lowest incomes up to 25,000 euros, the contribution relief goes from 3% to 7%, which translates into just over 96 euros more per month in paychecks. New incentives per the recruitment of young people. The decree provides for tax relief of up to 60% of the gross monthly salary for those who hire young people up to the age of 30 who neither study nor work, the so-called “neets”, who are not neither students nor workers and which in Italy have reached (in the 15-34 age group) the figure of 3 million.

Even the sanctions not pene provided for i offenders of the new rules and for the so-called «crafty», such as those who will perceive the «Inclusion allowance» even though they have undeclared work. “Unless the fact constitutes a more serious crime – reads the draft of the Labor decree – anyone, in order to obtain unduly” the economic incentive “makes or uses false declarations or documents or certify things that are not true, or omits due information, will be punished with imprisonment from two to one maximum of six years“. Also planned the reform of the Income of citizenship. The measure to combat poverty, in fact, will disappear starting from 1 January 2024 to be replaced by the inclusion allowance”. The incentive economic is aimed at families who have among their members disabled people, over 60 or minors, who will have a Isee inferior at the threshold of 9.360 euro.

Subscribe to the newsletter

