Dhe number of vacancies in Germany is at a record high. There is hardly a company that does not complain about a shortage of skilled workers. A large number of companies respond to other needs of employees in addition to the salary – and in this way try to remain attractive as an employer. Some companies enable more flexible forms of work that were unknown in this country decades ago. “Workation”, i.e. the opportunity to work from distant locations that are normally associated with holidays, is particularly popular with younger people. WELT takes a look at current data on the scope that German employers offer – and where there is a need to catch up.