From Zara to Pull&Bear, Inditex is doubling the hiring of workers with disabilities worldwide in the next two years. The project involves the recruitment of more than 1,500 professionals in stores, logistics platforms, warehouses and offices globally, as explained by the managing director of Inditex, Óscar García Maceiras, who signed the company’s accession to the Global Business and Disability Network of the International Labor Organization (ILO).

Inditex’s inclusion strategy has four priority areas, namely promoting inclusive recruitment and career development, fostering accessible work environments capable of guaranteeing equal opportunities, facilitating an inclusive shopping experience and raising team awareness on the issue of disability. With this commitment, the group aims to reach at least 2% of disabled workers out of the total workforce, giving a concrete signal in terms of diversity and inclusion. García Maceiras, explains that «the inclusion of employees with disabilities is a fundamental component of Inditex’s commitment to people. Diversity, equity and inclusion are values ​​that we embrace and pursue on a daily basis, with the aim of having an impact both within Inditex and around us: this is why we are committed to designing opportunities for everyone”.

The director of the ILO, Gilbert F. Houngbo, adds that “companies increasingly recognize that their commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion must turn to the labor integration of people with disabilities, to generate change positive and sustainable. The Global Business and Disability Network offers a unique space for businesses to progress and support each other on their journey towards disability inclusion.”