From Zuma in Mykonos to Fendi beach: everyone is crazy about designer summer

Louis Vuitton meets Zuma Mykonos

Crazy prices, unlimited comfort and a VIP stay: all the most popular designer establishments of summer 2023

On which label will anyone who can spend from a minimum of 63 euros a day for two sunbeds and upwards rest their august rear? The summer 2023 craze is lo branded bathhouse. A little excursus? Zuma a Mykonos con Louis Vuitton (sunbeds €95 per guest, minimum 2, the price includes access to the pool and towels); crankshaft at La Plage di Cannes (1st row €70, 2nd row €60 and all the others €50); Fendi at Puente Romano Beach Resort’s Marbella (sunbeds start at €200, of which €100 is for drinks) then again Valentino a Palazzo Alvino, Loro Piana a The Reserve at the Beach a Saint Tropez as well as Gucci al Loulou Ramatuelle Beach. For those wishing to stay closer you can go to Sestri Levante dove Paul&Shark took the shark to Tigu Beach (price per day starting from €63.99).

Loulou Ramatuelle Beach, Saint Tropez, by Gucci

It all started with La Reserve à la Plage di Saint Tropez by Philippe Starck. It was 2020 when, on Pampelonne beach, Michel Reybier or the founder of the structure La reserve reopened with restyling of Philippe Starck this oasis setting it on the values ​​of authenticity and conviviality with a sidereal profile. This summer, the La Réserve à la Plage beach club has customized the colors according to the mood They plain. The famous multi-stripe Suitcase Stripe dresses umbrellas, beach towels and furnishing accessories. The celebrated Loulou Ramatuelle Beach Clubwhich has just reopened, is dressed instead Gucci: umbrellas with the interlocking G logo and sunbeds with the famous striped band in a blue and red version.

Loro Piana at La Reserve at the Beach, Saint Tropez

