In Rome, a project that will create 100 new jobs in 3 years

A tech consultancy center that aims to support and accelerate the digitization of companies through the use of new generation technology. It’s called Frontiere and will range from augmented to virtual reality, from the metaverse to Web3 with the aim of creating 100 new jobs and reaching 15 million in turnover with new generation technology within three years.

To kick off the hub a team of innovation professionals: Alfred Adam (Chief Executive Officer), cyrus roman (Chief R&D Officer), Gianfranco Iannello (Chief Revenue Officer), Naomi Adam (Chief eXperiences Officer), Alessandro Niglio (Chief Strategy Officer), Cajetan Rossi (Chief Operation Officer), Framework D’Ambrose (Chief Mobility Solutions and Services), George D’Ammassa (Sales Manager).

Indeed, Frontiere was born from the merger of 3 companies already operating on the market: Alan Advantage, GreenVulcano Technologies and Hueval. Today the 3 companies already employ over 100 people, but together they have the ambition to double the numbers by 2025.

The hiring campaign in the tech sector is underway

They seek each other Data strategist, Designer di artificial intelligence, Machine Learning Engineer, Blockchain Specialist, Digital Artist per Web3, Cloud Architects, Innovation manager: these will be some of the professions that Frontiere will look for on the market to include them within its operational team, in a continuous training project guaranteed by active relationships with universities and research centers in Italy and abroad, from the Milan Polytechnic to MIT of Boston.

The selection will be open throughout the Italian territory, with particular attention to Southern Italy: the Innovation and Development Center of the new reality, in fact, is based in Naples. In this way, Frontiere will place its team of highly specialized technological professionals at the service of companies, bridging the gap between supply and demand that companies encounter especially when it comes to research in the tech field.

The long experience of Frontiere’s partners in the field of innovation aims to offer client companies the possibility of adding business models to their industrial plan, entering new markets or, better yet, creating new markets if the innovations are radical.

The Design Center opens in 2024 to grow humanistic know-how

Furthermore, Frontiere’s attention to environmental and social sustainability and to ethics in the adoption of new technologies provides customers with further returns in terms of image, economics and institutional significance. Expected to open in 2024 also in Rome of the Design Center linked to Frontiere, which will aim to support the professionals of emerging technologies with humanistic know-howto accompany the innovation interventions with the sense of taste, aesthetics and beauty typical of Made in Italy.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of Frontiere. Our goal is to create innovative solutions for the challenges of the future, using technology to solve complex problems and improve people’s lives. We are committed to building a team of exceptional talent, investing in research and development and collaborating with our partners to achieve our goals. We are ready to challenge the future and take technology to a new level,” he explained Alfredo Adamo, CEO of Frontiere.