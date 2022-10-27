[Epoch Times, October 26, 2022](Epoch Times reporters Zhao Fenghua and Hong Ning interviewed and reported) Foxconn’s Zhengzhou port factory, a subsidiary of Taiwan’s Hon Hai Group, recently broke out. Employees of the factory told The Epoch Times on October 26 that a large number of workers were taken away for isolation, and many people were cross-infected at the isolation point; some workers starved, looted supermarket supplies, and clashed with Dabai.

Worker: I’m in a hurry if I don’t have anything to eat

Dai Xiaoyong (pseudonym), a worker at Foxconn’s Zhengzhou campus, said in an interview with The Epoch Times on October 26 that a few days ago, at the “Evergrande Future Light” isolation point, some workers had nothing to eat, smashed the supermarket to loot supplies, and broke out with Dabai. conflict.

Mr. Dai said: “There was a looting of supplies at Evergrande (isolation point), smashing the supermarket and looting things. Because there was no food or supplies, everyone was in a hurry. Before the smashing, it was mainly the property management, and some of them were in a hurry. No one manages the supplies. Because the quarantined workers have been unable to wait for the supplies to be distributed, the supermarkets are not allowed to open their doors.

“Hundreds of people rushed into the place where there were supplies and rushed to the supermarket. Almost all of them were ‘beating, smashing and looting’, and the riot was very big. My (production line) line leader also participated. He told me, he It was also a lack of supplies, so he went. It was very messy at the time. His mobile phone was lost, and the scene was a mess. After the supermarket was robbed, the government took over.”

Mr. Dai said that many workers had abnormal nucleic acid test results. “Today, there are at least a few thousand people with abnormal nucleic acid tests in the factory. There is a video of a worker who has a high fever and no one cares. He has no choice but to protest at the door of the dormitory building.”

Insider: Eat one meal a day

Yan Zhen (pseudonym)’s mother and sister both work in Foxconn’s Zhengzhou factory. Ms. Yan told The Epoch Times on October 26 that an epidemic broke out at the isolation point of the factory recently, and those with positive antigen test results were mixed with those with negative results.

Ms. Yan said: “My mother did an antigen test, (result) two bars, positive (sex), still mixed with yin and yang. Many people were pulled downstairs of Evergrande (Light of the Future) and were ready to be quarantined. The antigen is positive (sex). Now, Evergrande and Zaoyuan have a large number of people in isolation, all of them are full, and there are still positive (sex) people in the Foxconn factory area. “

Ms. Yan said that the Evergrande Future Light isolation point is a temporary reconstruction of the cabin, and the conditions inside are relatively poor.

She said: “Evergrande Future Light” was originally a resettlement house for residents, a rough house, and it was temporarily changed to a shelter for workers to isolate. I was afraid that people would make trouble and jump off the building. The windows were blocked, and the signal there was not very good. , a lot of information my mother could not convey to me. That’s it, the close and sub-close contacts in Foxconn are still continuing to work.

“Here (Evergrande Quarantine) was full in one night, and some 20 people lived in one room. In such a cold day, some had no beds, and all slept on the ground. There is no hot water now, so you can burn yourself. (Negative nucleic acid) I live together with the positive person, I didn’t have breakfast today (26th), and until now (7:30 p.m.) I haven’t (delivered) dinner, and I only ate one meal (a day).

“My mother said that Zaoyuan is also a very large isolation point, and many people are isolated there. Now there are too many people who are positive (sex), and I don’t know how many people there are. The workers around my sister are all Antigen positive, 2 bars.”

Ms Yan said positive cases at the factory were still increasing. “There are still positives in the factory. Now the factory says that it will do three days of nucleic acid testing. If there is any abnormality, then do a single-tube test, and then you can go to work. The attendance is compulsory. The factory is constantly giving out subsidies to let workers go to work. .”

Ms. Yan revealed that many workers work sick for year-end subsidies. She said: “Many young people among the workers go to work in the factory to get a ‘rebate’. They insist on going to work even if they are not feeling well, otherwise the money will be gone.”

According to Ms. Yan, the “rebate fee” means that if a worker works in the factory for a full year, he will receive a subsidy of 80,000 to 10,000 yuan.

Mr. Li, a worker at Foxconn’s Zhengzhou campus, told The Epoch Times on October 26 that the epidemic in the factory was serious, but they were still working.

He said: “The epidemic is so serious, the factory area is crowded, the people are dense, (the infection) is too severe, I feel like walking on the edge of the virus every day, I hope the government can take strong measures to control the epidemic in time.

“I don’t know how serious the epidemic is, and the factory is still insisting on production. What is the reason for? Why not stop production? Less space for gatherings? It would be nice if a senior leader could give an answer. It has been going on for half a month, and I am still watching There is no hope, and I feel that (the epidemic) is getting worse and worse, and some people (all) can’t bear it anymore.

“Now that I can’t buy anything to eat, the company sends out box lunches at work. Those who don’t go to work have no food to eat and will starve to death.”

Another employee of Foxconn Zhengzhou Science and Technology Park, Mr. Liu, said the authorities’ statistics on infection cases were not transparent. “There is no exact number now, (including) close contact and sub-close contact. The number of isolation and control personnel has exceeded 10,000 (persons). If (their) name is not on the isolation list, they have to go to work. Those who do not go to work are considered absenteeism.”

“Isolation dormitories can no longer do single room isolation for positive people, and the surrounding hotels and hotels have been requisitioned. I heard in Foxconn that the government has taken over on the afternoon of the 24th.” He said.

Another worker who was quarantined at Evergrande Future Light told The Epoch Times on the 26th that someone was starving at the quarantine point.

He said: “I was taken to Evergrande for quarantine on the 25th. There were about 10,000 or 20,000 people here. Some employees moved to the dormitory the day before, but they didn’t have any food and were hungry. What a big upheaval, it’s long overdue to stop production.

“It was the workers who moved to the ‘Light of the Future of Evergrande’ on the 24th to go downstairs to grab food, and (that day) several buses went there to deliver the workers.”

