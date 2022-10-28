[Epoch Times, October 27, 2022](The Epoch Times reporters Zhao Fenghua and Hong Ning interviewed and reported) Foxconn’s Zhengzhou port factory has recently spread the epidemic. An employee told The Epoch Times on October 27 that there were a large number of abnormal nucleic acid mixed detection personnel waiting for single-tube sampling in the factory area, and the official strictly sealed relevant news.

Workers: A large number of people with abnormal nucleic acid are waiting for apheresis due to the spread of the epidemic

On October 27, Mr. Li, an employee of Foxconn’s Zhengzhou port factory, said in an interview with The Epoch Times that a large number of workers had abnormal nucleic acid test results. The live video sent by Mr. Li to The Epoch Times shows that the crowd waiting for apheresis test due to abnormal nucleic acid can not see their heads at a glance.

Mr. Li told the Epoch Times reporter: “Yesterday on the 26th, there was something unusual about the mixed mining. (This is) the scene of today’s apheresis.” He appealed to the outside world: “Hurry up and save us!”

According to an internal morning meeting record provided by netizens to The Epoch Times, on October 25, the factory issued a directional notice to about 1,800 employees, asking them to “confirm nucleic acid apheresis + rapid screening,” with “abnormal 91 tubes collected during the day shift”. If there is no abnormality in the quick screening, you can go back to work or dormitory normally.”

According to another morning meeting record provided by netizens, due to Apple’s request to increase attendance, Foxconn’s Zhengzhou port factory is under pressure, requiring “16,000 qualified people to be released as soon as possible”, “the same tube positive for quick screening and ordering. Direct release after harvest”, “Negative nucleic acid release in Gangcheng dormitory for three consecutive days”, etc.

Workers who were fasted and drug-free ask for help

According to screenshots of group chat records provided to The Epoch Times by employees of Foxconn Zhengzhou Port District, some employees suffered a series of unfair treatment due to abnormal nucleic acid tests in mixed collection, and there was no way to appeal.

The screenshot information shows that a worker was asked to do an apheresis test because of an abnormality in the mixed nucleic acid test at the same station. When I went to the property to report the next day, I found that the community did not conduct nucleic acid tests for the quarantined personnel, and because he did not receive a text message to release the quarantine, he did not receive meals for two days. Because the nucleic acid cannot be done, the negative nucleic acid certificate cannot be obtained, and the work and meals cannot be received (the production regulations stipulate that only those who are present can receive meals, and they cannot receive it on their behalf).

Another worker at Foxconn’s Zhengzhou port factory, Mr. Liu, told The Epoch Times on the 27th that there was a shortage of food for employees at the “Evergrande Future Light” quarantine site. “My friends are quarantined at Evergrande, they have nothing to eat or drink, they are all shouting at the window (beside).”

Ms. Liang, a recruiter of Foxconn Technology Group, told the Epoch Times reporter on the 27th that there are employees in the factory who have fever and no one cares.

Ms. Liang said: “I was recruiting people from Foxconn, and the people who went through me had a fever, and they couldn’t buy medicine, and no one took care of them, and they didn’t (give) nucleic acid (testing). It’s enough to help them buy medicine. , I was also locked up and couldn’t get out.”

Block messages, check employee network accounts

Sun Yan (pseudonym), a factory worker in Foxconn’s Zhengzhou port area, told The Epoch Times on October 27 that the factory strictly controls employees to send information to the outside world.

She said: “Now each of our workers is required to declare their own online account, and it is forbidden to send messages to the outside world. At present, there is an accident at the ‘Evergrande Future Light’ (isolation point), but the network is disconnected and the signal is disconnected. Some volunteers disclosed it, but the specific situation was not disclosed. Yesterday, a worker told the outside world about the news here, and the people around found it and gave a warning. “

On the morning of the 27th, a reporter from The Epoch Times called the Zhengzhou Municipal Health Commission, but the call went unanswered. The reporter called Zhengzhou 114 telephone number check station. The operator said that Foxconn in Zhengzhou port area did not have a registered phone number.

Subsequently, the reporter called Zhengzhou Foxconn switchboard, and after the ringing, the other party automatically disconnected. At about 11:00 noon that day, the reporter called the switchboard published on the official website of Hon Hai Technology Group, and asked the operator to transfer to the publicity department, but no one answered, and then transferred to the extension of the group office, but no one answered. The operator said that they were all in a meeting.

When the reporter said that he wanted to confirm the epidemic situation of Foxconn in Zhengzhou Port Area, the operator turned to the phone number of Foxconn Propaganda Department in Zhengzhou Port Area, and a man answered the call.

Reporter: I would like to confirm the outbreak situation of Foxconn in Zhengzhou port area.

Man: Contact our headquarters.

Reporter: Which department are you in?

Male: We are a propaganda department in the factory, and the group has a special propaganda department.

Reporter: Is it the Foxconn factory in Hong Kong?

Man: Yes. We are one of the departments of the Zhengzhou factory.

Reporter: Well, it happened in your factory, and many workers were infected?

Man: Please ask the group about this. There is a special spokesperson. (Information on the epidemic) This is not our job, we are just a production plant.

Reporter: Please provide the phone number of the propaganda department of the next group.

Man: I don’t know their contact information either. You can check on the official website of the group. I don’t have a phone, only an internal line.

Reporter: Please provide the extension number.

Male: No.

Reporter: Which department can know the situation of the epidemic?

Male: We are all unified by the group. You can contact Taipei, there are contact information on the official website.

Reporter: The outside world is paying attention to Foxconn’s epidemic. Do you still need to hide it?

Man: I’m going to a meeting.

The reporter called the Hon Hai Group switchboard again in the afternoon to transfer to the publicity department, but the call was still unanswered.

