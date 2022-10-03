Futures on the main European stock indices anticipate a start with a marked decline: according to IG data, the Piazza Affari Ftse Mib index should open down 292 points, to 20,182; the German Dax down 202 points to 11,897, the Cac of the Paris stock exchange down 94 points to 5,663. The London Stock Exchange also hurt, with futures down by 73 points to 6,825.

The futures trend in Europe parallels the negative trend of the Asia-Pacific markets, and is caused by the sharp rise in oil prices.

Prices are flying after some rumors, according to which the Opec + organization is considering the option of announcing a cut of more than 1 million barrels per day, in order to support the prices of crude.

The next OPEC + meeting is expected the day after tomorrow, 5 October.

The output cut would be the strongest since 2020, when OPEC + reduced production by a record 10 million barrels per day, in the wake of the slump in demand caused by the Covid pandemic.

WTI futures trading in New York rose 2.73% at 7.16 am Italian time to $ 81.62 a barrel, while Brent contracts advanced 2.57% to $ 87.33.

In Asia, Hong Hong’s Hang Seng Index plunges to its lowest level since 2011, down by more than -1%; the Tokyo stock exchange is positive, with the Nikkei 225 index up 0.60%.

This week the Shanghai Stock Exchange will be closed for the Golden Week holiday; Seoul market also closed. Futures on the Dow Jones flat, while the futures on the S&P 500 fall by 0.25% and those on the Nasdaq are worse with a decline of 0.64% -.