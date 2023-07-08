“Fruit and vegetables, the Packaging Regulation does not guarantee sustainability”

Ortofrutta Italia against the Packaging Regulation

Switch “Plastic free” a “Plastic waste free”, i.e. the complete recycling of the plastic material of the packaging. This is the position of the Italian fruit and vegetable supply chain reiterated in a conference in Brussels in the presence of Italian MEPs and representatives of the sector supply chain. The theme is that of Ppwr (Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation – Packaging Regulation), with the aim of reaffirming the importance of providing for European legislation on packaging for fruit and vegetables that is balanced, aware and based on scientific elements and studies. From which truly positive effects for sustainability arise.

Benefits for the system

“Our country is at the forefront of techniques and processes recycling of plastic material – he said Massimiliano Del Corepresident of Italian fruit and vegetables -. And in the absence of truly alternative materials, we believe that Plastic Free without ifs and buts is not a choice that really guarantees sustainability in its current state. Plastic Waste Free it could be a virtuous and feasible answer and solution. For the benefit of the whole system, the consumer, the communities and the environment of our precious planet”.

Sustainability benefits

“I personally thank the numerous Italian MEPs who attended for the attention shown – continued Del Core. Urging them where possible to make a further step to support not only companies operating in the fruit and vegetable world, but the entire supply chain which, with the application of the regulation on packaging as currently envisaged, would see the production processes e

drastically changed consumption habits, without a proven benefit to the system in terms of sustainability.”