Three hundred euros more in welfare for this end of the year for all railway workers. It is the result of an agreement between the company and the unions to contain the reduction in purchasing power caused by the increase in energy and fuel costs. The FS Italiane Group and the trade union organizations Filt-Cgil, Fit-Cisl, Uiltrasporti, Ugl Ferrovieri, Slm Fast Confsal and Orsa Ferrovie have signed an agreement which provides for all Group employees an additional welfare credit, equal to 300 euros, from use for measures such as reimbursement for household utilities, local public transport, fuel vouchers and grocery vouchers and other measures.

“Positive, through trade union discussions, having reached an agreement for the recognition to workers of a one-off welfare contribution for 2022, of 300 euros, in addition to the sums already made available this year”. This was communicated jointly by Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl, Uiltrasporti, Ugl AF, Fast Confsal and Orsa on the agreement reached with the Italian FS group, following the extension of the exemption threshold for 2022 of fringe benefits, provided for in the Aiuti Quater decree. “The sum of 300 euros – explain the unions – can be used for the use of all the welfare measures present in the company platform such as, for example, the reimbursement of domestic utilities, local public transport, fuel vouchers, shopping vouchers, vouchers for work-life balance or leisure services and for the Eurofer supplementary pension fund where the unused sum will be allocated to the closure of the 2022 welfare plan”.