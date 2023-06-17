Home » FS Group: with RFI tenders for 600 million euros
FS Group: with RFI tenders for 600 million euros

RFI, leader of the FS Group’s Infrastructure Pole, awarded four tenders and published a fifth, for a total value of approximately 600 million euro. Investments aimed at strengthening the Italian railway network, partly coming from the funds of the PNRR which continues its march, considering that around 80% of the funds assigned to RFI are destined for works already in the construction phase. The FS Group is also the main beneficiary of the funds of the PNRR which, combined with those of the Complementary Fund, total around 26 billion euros, more than 24 for RFI.

Today’s competitions concern various Italian regions, from the north to the south of the peninsula, from Piedmont, to Lombardy, from Lazio, to Sardinia, up to Sicily. Today’s awards raise the value of the tenders awarded in these first months of 2023 to 10.4 billion euros. And, if we take into consideration the awarded works and construction sites in progress, it rises to 34.5 billion.

In addition to the four awards, the publication of a new call for tenders for the construction of the new Central Computerized Apparatus (ACC) for the regulation of railway traffic in the Milano Centrale station should also be highlighted. The contract has a value of over 74 million euros, also financed with PNRR funds. The new system, one of the systems of the highest technological level in the railway traffic management sector, is a real “control room” which makes the use of the infrastructure even more efficient by increasing the standards of regularity of train circulation.

