FS grows in Europe, will manage the Dutch buses with Qbuzz

Business

Qbuzzthe Dutch company of the Passenger Hub of the FS Group, she won one new 15-year concession for Local Public Transport (TPL) road services worth € 1.8 billionbetween revenues from passengers and public fees. The services will cover the Zuid-Holland-Noord area in the Randstad region which has eight million inhabitants and is between the cities of Amsterdam, Rotterdam and The Hague.

With the acquisition of this new concession the presence of the FS Group in the free European collective transport market is still growing and consolidates its role as a multidomestic company in Europe. And another step is also taken towards the goal set by theto Luigi Ferraris in the Industrial Plan of the FS Group which provides for an increase in revenues for development outside Italy from 1.8 billion euros in 2019 to around 5 billion in 2031.

The concession

The offer envisaged by the new concession that Qbuzz has been awarded is 195 million passenger-km per year, is organized on 52 bus lines and 1041 stops, will be managed with a fleet of 275 electric buses and 790 people who will join the company. Qbuzz will invest over 193 million euros in the renewal of the fleet and in technological innovation to improve comfort and environmental sustainability of the connections between the main local cities and rural areas with the cities of Amsterdam, Rotterdam and The Hague, an area with 8 million inhabitants equal to half of the population of the Village. With this concession, Qbuzz also strengthens its positioning towards the municipality with which it already manages another contract (DMG).

Thank you for being awarded this additional concessionQbuzz, a company in the FS Passenger Area controlled directly by Busitalia, consolidates itself as the third largest public transport operator in the Netherlands. Qbuzz, in fact, already manages LPT services in the areas of Utrecht, Groningen-Drenthe and DMG (Drechtsteden-Molenlanden-Gorinchem) and is a leader in the management of low environmental impact bus fleets (in its fleet 310 zero-emission buses, of which 32 powered by hydrogen and 278 electric, representing today a best practice at European level) and in the experimentation of low environmental impact fuels such as HVO. (Ticker)

