Fs-MSC agreement for terminals on maritime intermodal traffic

Develop intermodality between maritime and rail transport with greater and more effective synergies to expand the logistics network of goods transport to and from Italian and European ports, through a Newco for the creation of new terminals. This is the objective of the memorandum of understanding signed in Geneva by Sabrina De Filippis, CEO of Mercitalia Logistics, leader of the Logistics Hub of the FS Italiane Group, and Giuseppe Prudente, Chief Logistics Officer of MSC and president of Medlog, in the presence of Luigi Ferraris , CEO of the FS Group, and Gianluigi Aponte, Chairman of the Msc Group.

“The memorandum, with an important international partner, confirms the commitment that the FS Group is carrying out to become the European logistics player,” declared De Filippis. “The agreement is part of the actions of our industrial plan, which includes the strengthening of existing terminals and the creation of new multimodal hubs, technologically advanced and with low impact on the environment. This will allow us to increase the volumes of goods transported by train also thanks to increasingly effective connections of our ports and terminals to the national network and to the European railway corridors, consolidating the integration of sea-rail-road transport systems”, he added. added.

The agreement provides for the creation of a new company controlled by Mercitalia Logistics (51%) and owned by Medlog (49%) with the aim of designing, building and managing new cargo terminals within the sites of the two Groups in Italy.

“We strongly believe in the collaboration between our Groups – commented Prudente – This important agreement is the result of a company project born with the ambition of becoming one of the most important operators in Europe, to offer customers optimized and increasingly sustainable logistics solutions. Furthermore, it should be remembered that the reduction of long-distance road transport contributes not only to lower emissions but also to greater safety and quality of life for our employees”.

The memorandum follows the one signed between the two companies in September last year, with the aim of verifying the possibility and mutual interest in creating a commercial and operational partnership project aimed at the development of combined maritime transport. The collaboration will therefore make it possible to create new terminal capacity based on the development of maritime intermodal traffic, to and from Italian ports, improving the quality of services and providing a competitive alternative to road transport and also on the Italy-Northern Europe axis .

