Fs, one billion contract for buses in the Netherlands

The Ferrovie dello Stato group does not only deal with trains but also with various other related activities, for example bus transport, and it is precisely in this branch of activity that it has just been awarded a contract worth one billion euros abroad: its Dutch company Qbuzz, controlled by Busitalia (FS group), has been awarded the concession for local public transport services in the province of Friesland, in the north of the Netherlands, for ten years, from 2024 to 2034, with the forecast of transporting 155 million of passengers every year.

The service, operated with a fleet of 260 buses, will be organized across 80 lines with a forecast of 26 million km offered per year to the citizens of Friesland. The contract provides for the entry of 660 people into the Qbuzz team for the management of the new concession. The award also has a strong “green” footprint given that Qbuzz is a leader in the use of buses with low environmental impact (in its fleet there are 310 zero-emission buses, of which 32 are powered by hydrogen and 278 are electric.

Qbuzz, which is already the third largest Dutch public transport operator, manages local public transport services in various areas including the cities of Utrecht and Groningen.

