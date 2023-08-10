FS, order worth 140 million for the purchase of new night carriages for Intercity

Listen to the audio version of the article

The FS group has signed a contract for the supply of 70 new Trenitalia Intercity Notte carriages: the supply is financed under the PNRR with 140 million euro. The

the contract is part of a broader agreement which provides for the purchase of up to 370 new cars

carriages for a value of approximately 730 million euros. The first 70 carriages, destined for Intercity Notte services to and from Sicily, will be put into service by 30 June 2026.

New sustainable carriages

They will offer full accessibility to people with reduced mobility, with dedicated toilets and seats; thanks also to high soundproofing, they will allow you to sleep in maximum comfort and relaxation in sleeping cabins and couchettes, or traveling in cars with the latest generation of seats. The railway carriages will also be equipped with a video surveillance system. There will be three types of 70 sleeping carriages: 44 will be “berths”; 22 “bed” and 4 seating carriages. The “Bunks” will be equipped with an air conditioning and thermoregulation system per room, and will have 7 cabins with 4 beds each. The “bed” carriages have bedrooms, 2 with double beds and 6 with two single beds, equipped with private toilet and shower. The carriages with seats have a large passenger lounge with seats arranged in 2+1, so as to maximize interior comfort with seat modules equipped with light in place, armrests and increased headrests. The large central corridor allows for easy use of the internal space during the journey, while luggage racks and luggage storage spaces are provided in the vestibule area. The vestibule areas host a toilet on each side and it will also be possible to bring your own bike on board, to be placed in the appropriate spaces.

Improve connections with Southern Italy

The investment aims to renew obsolete rolling stock, also with a view to environmental protection. Overall, resources amounting to 200 million have been identified as part of the PNRR funds to be allocated to the improvement of Intercity connections to southern Italy. With these funds, in addition to the purchase of 70 carriages to be used for Intercity night services to and from Sicily, the purchase of 7 hybrid trains with triple power supply (electric, diesel and battery) is also planned for the Intercity connections between Reggio Calabria – Taranto (two pairs of trains) for an estimated value of around 60 million

Order assigned to the RTI led by Titagarh Firema

The contract was awarded to the Temporary Consortium of Companies, made up of Titagarh Firema SpA and Škoda Transportation AS, part of the ŠKODA Group: it will be responsible for the design and construction of the new intercity night carriages. «We are proud of the launch of this project – underlines Gianluigi Traettino, President of Titagarh Firema SpA – which sees international players as protagonists for the development of a project of great importance for the country, whose epicenter is precisely the city of origin of Firema : Caserta. A clear and unequivocal signal that great challenges can be undertaken in the South, also thanks to the support of our parent company, Titagarh Rail Systems Limited. It is a unique model of winning partnership which will not only improve the competitiveness of Firema, thanks to the advantages in terms of costs, but will also provide further business opportunities for the TRSL Group, which in India has achieved the state of the art for this type of plants and components. Today, thanks to the continuous investment and trust of the shareholders, with the entry of Invitalia, we have an Indo-Italian reality that will be able to play a leading role in tomorrow’s mobility».