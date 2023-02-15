The FSI fund buys 7.2% of Anima, Amundi is not among the sellers

Fsi, the fund promoted and led by Maurizio Tamagninibought 7.2% of Anima Holding. After the rumors on the eve, the confirmation arrived this morning, 15 February. The vehicle was bought by Fsi Holding 2 srl. The operation, supervised by Mediobanca through a reverse accepted bookbuilding, allowed to buy 24.98 million shares at a price of 4.35 euros per share. With a premium of 30 cents compared to the 4.05 euro at the closing of the stock market the previous day. The total outlay was over 108 million. In Piazza Affari, the stock rose by over 5% in the morning, however remaining far from the FSI purchase price. The offer, the note explains, was addressed to foreign qualified and institutional investors. Among the sellers, according to what has been reconstructed, he does not appear the French giant Amundiwhich last year had emerged as a shareholder of Anima with over 5%.

The aims of the French groups

The operation, according to what has been reconstructed, aims to strengthen the presence of Italian shareholders in the asset management company. Anima Holding is a major purchaser of Italian government bonds and rumors of an interest also from foreign groups have been chasing the market for some time. Last year he made his appearance among the members Amundi, with a 5% share. Anima’s ascent had come a few weeks after the news of the entry of Credit Agricole in the capital of bpm bank. The latter is in turn the main shareholder of Anima, with a share of approximately 18%. The entrepreneur, on the other hand, appears among the Italian shareholders Francesco Gaetano Caltagironewhich also last year emerged as the holder of a share of around 3%.

The fears of the executive

For FSI, according to what has been reconstructed, the operation represents one investment opportunity into an operator with significant growth opportunities and protagonist of the aggregation processes of the sector. Even if, it is emphasized in financial circles, the move of the fund finds the favor of the government, worried that an operator like Anima could be targeted from abroad. To worry, it is explained in political circles, are above all the great French groups of the banking and asset management sector (such as Amundi). Who may have an interest in further consolidating their presence in the sector in Italy.

The fund excludes the takeover bid

Fsi is already present in the financial services sector: it has a stake in Cerved acquired in 2022 after the delisting of the title. The fund is also in the capital of Bcc Paythe company that manages the digital payment systems of cooperative credit banks. While in 2021 she left the capital of Cadacri. The fund confirmed that does not intend to launch a takeover bid on Anima over the next 12 months.