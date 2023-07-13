Home » FTC Appeals Ruling Allowing Microsoft’s $69 Billion Acquisition of Activision Blizzard
FTC Appeals Ruling Allowing Microsoft's $69 Billion Acquisition of Activision Blizzard

Title: U.S. Federal Trade Commission Appeals Judge’s Ruling Allowing Microsoft’s Acquisition of Activision Blizzard

Date: July 13, 2023

Late Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) made a decision to appeal a judge’s ruling that gave the green light to Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

In a filing with the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco, the FTC aims to overturn the ruling made by U.S. federal Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley on Tuesday. Judge Corley had determined that the deal would not negatively impact competition.

The FTC argues that the merger between a major video game platform, Microsoft’s Xbox, and a renowned video game publisher, Activision Blizzard, would have detrimental effects on both the video game industry and consumers. Activision Blizzard is responsible for the development of several popular games, such as “Call of Duty.”

The FTC’s appeal arrives just weeks before the July 28 deadline for the deal to be approved, following British regulatory approval.

This move by the FTC showcases their concerns regarding potential antitrust issues and aims to protect fair competition within the video game industry.



