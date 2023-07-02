Ftse Mib at the top since September 2008, where can the rally go?

Listen to the audio version of the article

Ftse Mib absolute protagonist in the last week with an increase of 3.7 percent. Piazza Affari returns to its highest level since September 2008, the month of the Lehman crack, and has to face new targets. The Dax, on the other hand, limits the gain to 2 percent. In the States, the S&P 500 index recorded an increase of 2.2% and the Nasdaq 100 of 1.9%. Stale the Emerging (-0.2%) . On the data front, in the coming days, focus on Wednesday on the release of the minutes of the last Fed meeting which left rates unchanged. Then Friday is the turn of the US data on the new jobs created in June.

S&P 500

The S&P 500 index finished the week up at 4,450 points. The index moves above the 50-week average, which passes around 4,020 points and which remains oriented to the upside. The index has reached the top since April 2022 and has the area around 4,550 points as its next resistance. The support to be monitored in the short term is that of 4,300 points: returns below this threshold could create difficulties for the movement in progress. Then focus downwards on psychological support in the 4,000-point area.

Ftse Mib



The Ftse Mib index closed the week up at 28,230 points. The index remains above the 50-week average, which passes just around 25,000 points and which is moving upwards. The Ftse Mib has been moving to the top since September 2008. The next step is that of 29,600 points, an area of ​​resistance at the maximum since April 2008 and close to the psychological threshold of 30,000 points. It is important to keep the 28,200 area, otherwise there is a risk of a short-term consolidation. However, the first significant support to be monitored is in the 26,000-point area.

Euro-dollar



The euro-dollar exchange ended the week up at 1.0910. The cross moves above the 50-week average, which passes around 1.0490 and which remains oriented to the upside. Graphically, the quotations have regained the resistance of 1.0750, which has now become short-term support. Finally, gold is traded below the highs due to the rise in US real rates and is struggling to keep the 2,000 dollar an ounce area.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

