Ftse Mib: best and worst since the beginning of 2022, only 4 titles snatch the plus sign

The Ftse Mib ended the third quarter of the year with a week in the red (-1.98%) which sanctioned the seventh negative month (-4.22% in September) of the year. Only in May and July did the Milanese guide index manage to dodge the sales and the YTD balance is over -24.4%. In October, Paris did worse with -5.9%, Dax in Frankfurt with -5.6%, London with -5.4%.

The marked weakness of Saipem (-86,23% Ytd)followed by Telecom Italia (-56.17%) which in September updated its historical lows several times. Among the worst since the beginning of the year stand out Interpump (48.15%), Pirelli (-44.99%), Amplifon (-43.31%), A2A (-41.87%), Azimut (-40.42% ), NEXI (-40.37%), HERA (-40.29%) and ENEL (-40.05%). The best stocks are Tenaris (+ 44.03%), Atlantia (+ 29.53%), Leonardo (+ 15.43%) and BANCO BPM (+ 2.05%).

“It was a difficult week dotted with news that worried operators: from the worsening of geopolitical tensions after the annexation of some Ukrainian regions by Russia, to the sterling crisis after the tax cuts by British Prime Minister Liz Truss, the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, passing through the electoral outcome and macro data highlighting an out-of-control inflation “, comments Pietro Di Lorenzotrader and founder of SOS Trader.

