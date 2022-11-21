Home Business Ftse Mib black jersey in Europe thanks to dividends, Tim among the worst
Ftse Mib black jersey in Europe thanks to dividends, Tim among the worst

Piazza Affari closed at the bottom of the European stock exchanges, with the Ftse Mib down by 1.3% to 24,356 points, held back by the detachment of dividends from 8 blue chips.

Slightly negative ending for the other indices of the Old Continent, while Wall Street continues to decline, with sales in particular on energy and technology. The dollar rose, with the EUR/USD at 1.0245, while oil sank (Wti -5.2% to 75.95 dollars) in the wake of the possibility that Saudi Arabia evaluates an increase in OPEC+ production up to 500,000 barrels per day.

The sentiment is also held back by the worsening of the Covid situation in China, with the emergence of new outbreaks which raises fears of further restrictions. Meanwhile, traders continue to wonder about the next moves of central banks, awaiting the minutes of the latest Fed and ECB meetings, due out this week.

The coupon detachment mainly penalized Mediobanca (-7.4%), Tenaris (-5.4%) and Eni (-5.2%). Saipem fell sharply (-5.7%), held back by the plunge in crude oil and by the sentence of the Algerian Supreme Court in the context of the criminal proceeding relating to the LNG3 Arzew project, which confirmed a fine of 199 million euros between fines and damages .

Telecom Italia was negative (-4.1%), after Minister Urso denied a possible alternative plan on the single network, focused on an initial sale of a majority stake to CDP and the subsequent sale of the remaining minority stake.

Inwit (+1.3%), Unicredit (+1.2%) and Banco Bpm (+0.9%) went against the trend.

