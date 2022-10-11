Clear prevalence of sales in Piazza Affari in the middle of the morning. The Ftse Mib index dropped 1.43% to 20,614 points, underperforming the other EU indices. The Bank of England alert weighs on the significant risk on UK financial stability. The BoE has announced its intention to expand its purchases of UK government bonds to index-linked gilts, which are bonds whose coupons reflect the trend of the UK retail price index.

On bonds, the ten-year Bund returned to the highs of the year in the 2.35% area, while the BTP-bund spread returned above 240 basis points against 230 basis points yesterday when the yield spread narrowed on the possibility of issue Eurobonds to tackle the energy price crisis as long as they are loans and not grants. However, this indiscretion was later denied by Germany.

Oil stocks suffered in the Piazza Affari parterre (-3.14% ENI, -2.99% Tenaris) in the wake of the drop in oil prices. Banks were also bad with -2.95% for Banco BPM, -2.16% Bper and -2.39% Unicredit; on the latter, the Jefferies analysts raised the target price from 17 to 17.5 euros with a buy judgment.