Home Business Ftse Mib black jersey in Europe, weak banks and oil stocks
Business

Ftse Mib black jersey in Europe, weak banks and oil stocks

by admin

Clear prevalence of sales in Piazza Affari in the middle of the morning. The Ftse Mib index dropped 1.43% to 20,614 points, underperforming the other EU indices. The Bank of England alert weighs on the significant risk on UK financial stability. The BoE has announced its intention to expand its purchases of UK government bonds to index-linked gilts, which are bonds whose coupons reflect the trend of the UK retail price index.

On bonds, the ten-year Bund returned to the highs of the year in the 2.35% area, while the BTP-bund spread returned above 240 basis points against 230 basis points yesterday when the yield spread narrowed on the possibility of issue Eurobonds to tackle the energy price crisis as long as they are loans and not grants. However, this indiscretion was later denied by Germany.

Oil stocks suffered in the Piazza Affari parterre (-3.14% ENI, -2.99% Tenaris) in the wake of the drop in oil prices. Banks were also bad with -2.95% for Banco BPM, -2.16% Bper and -2.39% Unicredit; on the latter, the Jefferies analysts raised the target price from 17 to 17.5 euros with a buy judgment.

See also  ECB, Lagarde: 'we will closely monitor wage developments and inflation expectations'

You may also like

Bags in strong red. Oil is falling but...

The decline of the international gold price slowed...

The stock exchanges today, 11 October. The specter...

Microsoft Surface launch event will be held on...

Car companies are fighting for gold, nine silver...

Chinese cars, Chery debuts in Italy and Europe...

Intesa Sanpaolo leads the way on the short...

Renault, Nissan and the alliance on the electric

Xiaopeng Huitian Lvhanger X2 flying car successfully made...

ENI starts gas production from two fields in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy