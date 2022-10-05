Home Business Ftse Mib closes badly in the wake of Wall Street and Moody’s warning on Italy, Saipem flies
Dietrofront for the Milan Stock Exchange, back from three consecutive sessions of increases. The Ftse Mib closed today with a drop of 1.52% to 21,360 points. Dietrofornt also today for Wall Street due to the resumption of the rise in Treasury yields after data showed that despite rising interest rates, demand in the job market remained stable and the services sector slowed slightly.

In Italy, focus on the warning from Moody’s that it could cut the rating to junk if the reform path is halted with the new executive. “We would probably downgrade Italy’s ratings if we were to see a significant weakening of the growth prospects of medium term of the country, due to the failure to implement growth-enhancing reforms, including those outlined in the NRP ”, reads a report from the rating agency.

Beboli the banks with -2.62% for Intesa and -2.32% Unicredit. Banco BP also struggled at -3.2%. Among the few stocks to be saved, Saipem stands out with a jump of 8.56%. In general, oil was doing well (+ 1.59% ENI) on the day OPEC + decided to cut production by 2 million barrels per day. Banca Generali also did well (+ 1.62%) with Deutsche Bank analysts who expressed a buy opinion. In recent days, Banca Generali has been at the center of rumors about a possible sale to Mediobanca.

