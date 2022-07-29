Definitely positive end of July for Piazza Affari. The Ftse Mib scores + 2.16% at the end of the day at 22,405 points. The good results of the quarterly reports and the speculation that the Federal Reserve may be less aggressive with the interest rate hikes in light of the signs of slowing the economy, with the second quarter US GDP that surprise yesterday, gave momentum to the markets marked a contraction. After yesterday’s close, solid results from Apple and Amazon came and gave further strength to the Wall Street rally which is about to close the best month since 2020.

Even in Piazza Affari the learning season takes center stage. The market received a decidedly positive response to the numbers of ENI (+ 5.6% in the area of ​​€ 11.716) which reported an adjusted net profit of the group of 3.81 billion in the 2nd quarter (€ 7.08 billion in the first half of 2022), an improvement of 2.9 billion compared to the second quarter of 2021. The Bloomberg consensus indicated an adj net profit of 3.14 billion.

Enel also did well (+ 2.41%) which reported a half-year profit of 2.109 billion (-8.3% yoy), just under the 2.13 billion of the consensus; Ebitda for the first half of the year is expected to be 8.298 billion (-0.7%) compared to 8.304 billion in the consensus.

Among the banks, today was the day of Intesa (+ 1.34%) despite reporting quarterly profits beyond expectations, confirming the guidance for the whole year.

On the other hand, a debacle for Leonardo (-7.64% to 9.13 euros) which reported quarterly numbers substantially in line with expectations. However, the market turned up its nose with some analysts who expected an upward revision of the guidance.