Negative Tuesday for Piazza Affari. The Ftse Mib index dropped 0.87 %% at 20,730 points at the close. The Bank of England alert weighs on the significant risk on UK financial stability. The BoE has announced its intention to expand its purchases of UK government bonds to index-linked gilts, which are bonds whose coupons reflect the trend of the UK retail price index. In addition, the IMF has cut its estimates of world GDP for 2023 today, noting that the ‘worst is yet to come’ with higher inflation for a longer period than expected. On bonds, the 10-year US Treasury yield hit a daily high above 4%.

On the Piazza Affari parterre, the big companies suffered with -2.21% for Enel and -1.73% for ENI. Banks also fell with –1.73% for Banco BPM, -0.99% Bper and -1.78% Unicredit; on the latter, the Jefferies analysts raised the target price from 17 to 17.5 euros with a buy judgment.

Finally, new record lows for TIM (-2.7% to € 0.1766) after CDP and Macquarie said they needed more time to prepare their offer for the fixed network. The parties will meet this week. Today’s press indications report that by the end of October a non-binding offer could arrive, with a deadline for the binding one to be postponed to the end of the year. In addition, Il Messaggero suggests a valuation range of 18 to 21 billion euros (with Vivendi aiming for a valuation of 31 billion euros). Il Sole 24 Ore recalls that CDP’s first offer would have reached 15 billion euros, adding that an agreement could be found above 20 billion euros.