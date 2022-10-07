End of the eighth in trouble for Piazza Affari conditioned by the data of the US labor market, greeted with coldness by investors. The Ftse Mib, recovering from the 1% drop on the eve of the day, closed -1.13% at 20,901 points. The US labor market report highlighted the creation of 263,000 new jobs in September, the lowest rate since April 2021. The unemployment rate surprisingly dropped to 3.5%. “The resilient US job market, with core inflation set to rise further next week, makes a Fed hike of 75 basis points on November 2 pretty much assured,” said James Knightley, Chief International Economist of Ing.

On the Piazza Affari parterre, a new decline for Enel (-1.16% to 4.122 euros) which thus updates the lows since March 2017. Automotive stocks also fell with Ferrari at 2.44% and Stellantis -1.87%. STM is in clear trouble (-5.26% to 33.66 euros) after AMD, leader together with Intel in the design of CPUs mainly used in PCs, published the preliminary turnover for the third quarter below expectations ($ 5.6 billion , -16% vs $ 6.7 billion of the consensus). Samsung, the main memory maker, also reported below expectations.

On the other hand, a day in great shape for Leonardo (+ 3.11% to € 7.436), the best stock in the Ftse Mib index. Indiscretions released by The Defense Post, according to which the Norwegian government has proposed a 10% increase in its defense budget for next year due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2023, supported the quotations. Norway, which shares a 198km border with Russia, plans, according to the article, to use the extra resources to bolster its military intelligence services, replenish its ammunition stocks and increase its national guard. “Norway is not a key export market for Leonardo at the moment,” the analysts of Mediobanca Securities write, according to which “it is likely that the EU defense budgets will experience another increase in 2023. And this, in turn, should support the taking of orders for Leonardo “.