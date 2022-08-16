Moderate prevalence of purchases in Piazza Affari after the short break on August 15th. In general, there continues to be some optimism in the markets about the possibility that the Federal Reserve will be softer in raising rates in the coming months and avoid a hard landing of the economy. On the macro front, good results from US industrial production (+ 0.6% in July, consensus was + 0.3%), while new housing constructions were weaker than expected, confirming the moment of suffering for US real estate.

The Ftse Mib closed + 0.12% at 22.997 points. Among the individual stocks, Terna (+ 2.07%), Enel (+ 1.33%) and Italgas (+ 237%) follow the rally of the entire EU utility sector. Today a new surge in gas prices in Europe on fears of higher than expected demand in the Old Continent due to the torrid summer. Meanwhile, Germany yesterday announced a gas tax for households and businesses for next winter and which will amount to 2.4 euro cents per kilowatt hour.

Stm and Campari are also doing well today, both at around + 1%. On the other hand, ENI suffers (-0.45%) thanks to the new drop in oil prices. TIM also hurt at over -3.6% after last Friday’s rally following the rumor about a plan supported by Fratelli d’Italia which would provide for a takeover by Cassa Depositi e Prestiti on Tim and the sale of customers and Brazil to third parties.

The worst stock of the day was Amplifon with a drop of 5.27% after reaching almost -9% in the morning. To weigh on the hearing aid giant is the cut of the outlook by the Swiss Sonova which has revised down the outlook for the entire year 2022-23 with sales seen up by 15-19% compared to + 17-21 % previous one. The weaker-than-expected trend in revenues in some markets is weighing.