Ftse Mib. The technical situation is worsening for the Italian Ftse Mib index which, with yesterday’s collapse, has left the lateral trading range that has been with us for over a month. In particular, the Italian blue chip index yesterday lost 3.45% of Europe’s black jersey, thus breaking downwards the level of static support set at 24,000 points, a level which had effectively supported the prices in the last month.

Tenaris. The technical situation is also gradually worsening for Tenaris which, after having reached a new high for the period over the course of the last month above €17 per share, has reversed the trend in recent weeks.

Stellar Negative technical situation for Stellantis which has lost more than 10% since the beginning of December. The sales of the latest seats also come in the wake of the latest news concerning the company, in fact, recently the automotive group led by Orcel announced that it will close the Illinois plant in February with the consequent permanent dismissal of over 1,300 employees.

