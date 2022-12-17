Home Business Ftse Mib collapses after ECB meeting. Tenaris and Stellantis at the moving averages test
Business

Ftse Mib collapses after ECB meeting. Tenaris and Stellantis at the moving averages test

by admin
Ftse Mib collapses after ECB meeting. Tenaris and Stellantis at the moving averages test

Ftse Mib. The technical situation is worsening for the Italian Ftse Mib index which, with yesterday’s collapse, has left the lateral trading range that has been with us for over a month. In particular, the Italian blue chip index yesterday lost 3.45% of Europe’s black jersey, thus breaking downwards the level of static support set at 24,000 points, a level which had effectively supported the prices in the last month.

Tenaris. The technical situation is also gradually worsening for Tenaris which, after having reached a new high for the period over the course of the last month above €17 per share, has reversed the trend in recent weeks.

Stellar Negative technical situation for Stellantis which has lost more than 10% since the beginning of December. The sales of the latest seats also come in the wake of the latest news concerning the company, in fact, recently the automotive group led by Orcel announced that it will close the Illinois plant in February with the consequent permanent dismissal of over 1,300 employees.

For more information on Unicredit certificates, visit the website https://www.investimenti.unicredit.it/it.html

See also  Grasp the new opportunities of the Greater Bay Area and integrate into the overall national development situation-Hong Kong's financial circles are hotly discussing the launch of the "Cross-border Wealth Management" business pilot

You may also like

Crosetto relaunches Lagarde’s attack against the ECB: ‘Effects...

Twitter, Musk on the attack: journalists’ accounts suspended

The Russian central bank keeps rates unchanged at...

The growth rate of major economic indicators continues...

Netflix, title down 9%: the platform does not...

What are the emerging cryptocurrencies to invest in

FAW Toyota Grevia went on sale today with...

Energy imports down, the trade deficit is reduced

The year-end fund ranking battle is back again....

New digital terrestrial, December 21st is the day...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy