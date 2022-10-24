Bullish acceleration of Piazza Affari and other European stock exchanges. The Ftse Mib went up to over + 2%, exceeding 22 thousand points (intraday maximum at 22,058 points). The Milanese guide index did not touch 22 thousand since last September 22nd. Interpump stands out among the individual stocks with over + 4.2%. Significant increases also for Stellantis (+ 3.4%) and Enel (+ 3.19%).

Push to the equity rally comes from Withdrawal of bond yieldsi in the wake of the WSJ’s indiscretion that some members are worried about an excessive rate hike and in the next meeting they will discuss whether to reduce the pace in view of December. The 10-year US Treasury yield fell to 4.16% after hitting a nearly 15-year high at 4.34% on Friday.

European equities are also benefiting from the sboom in gas prices. In Amsterdam the TTF price fell below 100 € / Mwh today, on the lows since June, coming to lose 15% to 96.5 euros. A drop in gas prices which could trigger a positive spiral by containing inflationary pressures. Since the beginning of the month, the price of gas has fallen by 50%, while the Ftse Mib marks + 6.5% in October.