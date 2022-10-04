The rise in Piazza Affari follows the strong earnings of Wall Street. The Ftse Mib, which had already risen by 1.35% yesterday, closed at + 3.42% at 21,690 points. The new quarter started on a strong positive note after the worst September of the last 20 years for Wall Street. Some analysts believe the indices are in oversold territory, but warn about the risk that the rebound won’t last long. Helping the bullish sentiment is the new disappointing US macro data which suggests that the Fed will be less aggressive in raising rates in the future. On the central bank front, the RBA surprised today with a rate hike of only 25bps instead of the expected 50bps. The bank left the door open for further hikes, but cited the recent rapid pace of tightening as a reason to slow down for now.

Among the individual stocks of the Ftse Mib, Moncler increased by more than 8%, while Stm recorded + 5.41%. Among the banks, there was a jump of over 3% for Unicredit and Intesa.

The Stellantis stock is back close to € 13 thanks to today’s + 3.3%. US registrations for Stellantis in September were weaker than expected, marking a 1% decline annually with Jeep down 18% while Chrisler and Dodge grew 39% and 22% respectively. Equita claims that in the third quarter in US Stellantis could do better in light of a progressive improvement in the supply chain. “For FY22 we believe that the guidance is confirmed. For FY23 we believe that our and consensus estimates need to be revised ”adds the Milanese Sim.