Piazza Affari moves down in the early stages of the new week which also coincides with the first session of the last quarter of the year. The Ftse Mib index marks -0.84% ​​at 20,475 points, approaching the almost two-year lows reached last week. Among the big names on the Milanese list, Ferrari (-1.77%), STM (-1.5%) and Campari (-2.33%) move in sharp decline. The worst is Banca Generali with over -6% after Friday’s bullish boom following rumors of a possible sale. Oil stocks, on the other hand, did well (+ 1.3% ENI, + 4.8% Tenaris) in the wake of the oil rally.

To weigh on the stock markets today contributes the sharp rise in oil prices in the wake of some rumors, according to which the Opec + organization is considering the option of announcing a cut of more than 1 million barrels per day, in order to support crude oil prices. The next OPEC + meeting is expected the day after tomorrow, 5 October. The output cut would be the strongest since 2020, when OPEC + reduced production by a record 10 million barrels per day, in the wake of the slump in demand caused by the Covid pandemic.

It also looks to the UK with the government-led Liz Truss who made it backtrack on the controversial cut of the maximum rate of 45%; a decision that is fueling the rise of the pound.