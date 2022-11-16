Home Business Ftse Mib interrupts winning streak, TIM suffers
Weekly turning point without verve for Piazza Affari which puts an end to the positive streak. The Ftse Mib, back from eight consecutive increases, closed by a drop of 0.68% to 24,531 points. Better-than-expected indications from US retail sales today, which rose 1.3% month-on-month in October, more than 1% expected. Worrying indications instead those arrived from Target which has released a weak guidance that has fueled fears that inflation will weigh on retailers during the Christmas holidays.

Leonardo’s +2.17% stands out among the individual stocks on Piazza Affari; among the banks +1.47% for Banco BPM. On the opposite front, the TIM stock (-2.75% to 0.2266 euro) is worth mentioning at the end of the Ftse Mib, which pays for the downgrading decided by Fitch. The rating agency cut the rating on the Italian telecommunications company from BB outlook negative to BB-, again with a negative outlook. The rating downgrade reflects the absence of sufficient debt relief in 2022, and Fitch expects TIM’s net EBITDA leverage to exceed 4.5x by 2023, which is a threshold to maintain a “BB” rating. “The worsening macroeconomic environment adds execution risks to the company’s growth and deleveraging capacity,” reads the rating agency’s note.

