An eventful weekly turning point for Piazza Affari with the Ftse Ftse Mib index which in intraday came to lose more than 2% at 20,481 points, on the intraday lows over two months. In closing, the Milanese leading index recovered ground closing at 20,852 points, down by 0.52%.

Markets continue to price in further US rate hikes and for the first time since 2010 the 10-year US Treasury yield exceeded 4% on hawkish statements from several Fed members (Daly, Kashkari, Bullard). Bearish sentiment accentuated by the news that Apple has communicated to its suppliers to reduce the production of components due to weaker than expected demand for the iPhone 14.

The move by the Bank of England, which announced the stop at the beginning of the disposals of UK government bonds it had planned for next week, by temporarily buying long-term gilts, to some extent lifted the mood of investors. in order to counter the ongoing sell-off that followed the tax cut plan announced by the Liz Truss government. Moves that led to a compression of Gilt yields by as much as 60bps and other government bonds also benefited, with the ten-year BTP rate falling from the highs above 4.9% reached in the morning.

Among the blue chips of Piazza Affari, a difficult day for STM (-2.56%) in the wake of rumors about Apple’s move that would have communicated to its suppliers to reduce the production of components due to weaker than expected demand for Iphone 14. Leonardo is also in trouble today, who has sold over 5%.

Unicredit (-1.63%) and Bper (-1.6%) are also bad. Among the most important signs are oil stocks with rising oil prices: over + 0.32% for ENI and + 0.45% for Saipem; the latter has been awarded two contracts in the Ivory Coast for a total of 1 billion euros for the development of the Baleine 1 field.