Ftse Mib one step away from the turning point: a new scenario opens up above 28 thousand

Another positive week for the main international stock exchanges, among which the Nikkei stands out with a +3.5 per cent. Piazza Affari is also in tune with the Ftse Mib rising by 2.4%: Milan is testing the area of ​​28 thousand points for the fourth time in a year and a half, exceeding which would give an important boost. The Dax was also up by 1.3% while US stocks moved little with the S&P 500 up by 0.7% and the Nasdaq 100 practically at a standstill. On the macro spotlight front…