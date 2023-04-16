Home » Ftse Mib one step away from the turning point: a new scenario opens up above 28 thousand
Business

Ftse Mib one step away from the turning point: a new scenario opens up above 28 thousand

by admin
Ftse Mib one step away from the turning point: a new scenario opens up above 28 thousand

ServiceMarket analysis

For the fourth time in a year and a half, test this area – US quarterly reports are in full swing

by Andrea Gennai

Another positive week for the main international stock exchanges, among which the Nikkei stands out with a +3.5 per cent. Piazza Affari is also in tune with the Ftse Mib rising by 2.4%: Milan is testing the area of ​​28 thousand points for the fourth time in a year and a half, exceeding which would give an important boost. The Dax was also up by 1.3% while US stocks moved little with the S&P 500 up by 0.7% and the Nasdaq 100 practically at a standstill. On the macro spotlight front…

See also  The balance of financing on the Science and Technology Innovation Board decreased by 669 million yuan_ Securities Times

You may also like

“In Ireland you can only do a lot...

“Meloni-Salvini boycott Piazzapulita”: Formigli destroys the CDX then...

Flying Cars: The Rise and Fall of Larry...

Camila Giorgi at the Billie Jeean King Cup...

Why the audio specialist is messing with Telekom

Gynecologist who died poisoned in Bologna: “She knew...

Changzhou, Jiangsu: The highest one-time subsidy for the...

Against “embarrassing” forecasts: DWS CEO bets with employees

Merck & Co acquires Prometheus Biosciences for $10.8...

Massacre Erba, shock twist. The pg: “Rosa and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy