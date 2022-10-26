Home Business Ftse Mib retraces after rallying the last few sessions, TIM stands out
Ftse Mib retraces after rallying the last few sessions, TIM stands out

Minus sign at the start of the day in Piazza Affari after the increases of the last sessions. The Ftse Mib scores -0.57% to 22.161 points after the first few minutes of trading. The weak indications from overseas are affecting the markets today. The big tech accounts were disappointing. Alphabet posted -6.5% in after hours after disappointing accounts in terms of both earnings and turnover. The search engine giant also announced its decision to slow down growth in hiring. Over -6% in after hours also for Microsoft which beat expectations in terms of profit, but the outlook was disappointing for investors.

On the Piazza Affari parterre, Unicredit did not move much (+ 0.1%) after the quarterly accounts beyond expectations and the upward revision of the outlook. Well TIM (+ 2%) which returns above € 0.20.

