Minus sign at the start of the day in Piazza Affari after the increases of the last sessions. The Ftse Mib scores -0.57% to 22.161 points after the first few minutes of trading. The weak indications from overseas are affecting the markets today. The big tech accounts were disappointing. Alphabet posted -6.5% in after hours after disappointing accounts in terms of both earnings and turnover. The search engine giant also announced its decision to slow down growth in hiring. Over -6% in after hours also for Microsoft which beat expectations in terms of profit, but the outlook was disappointing for investors.

On the Piazza Affari parterre, Unicredit did not move much (+ 0.1%) after the quarterly accounts beyond expectations and the upward revision of the outlook. Well TIM (+ 2%) which returns above € 0.20.