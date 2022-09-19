Strong sales at the start of the week with the dollar appreciating further. Looking at the Fed meeting on September 20-21, which is expected to deliver the third consecutive 75 basis point hike in interest rates, even six futures show a 20% probability of a 100 bp squeeze. Focus also on Fed members’ dot plot forecasts for rates, which are likely to be hawkish, bringing the rate to 4% -4.25% by the end of this year and the possibility of a further rise in the next year.

Markets have come back from a tough week that saw the S&P 500 slide back nearly 5% and 2-year Treasury yields hit 3.92%, the highest since 2007 on growing recessive fears. According to World Bank there is a real risk that aggressive rate hikes by central banks will lead to one global recession in 2023.

In Milan, the Ftse Mib index marks a drop of 0.97% to 21,895 points. At the bottom are the banks with -2.63% for Banco BPM and -2 per cent for Unicredit. Also in red Bper (-1.6%). The Court of Genoa rejected the precautionary appeal presented by Malacalza Investimenti Srl, a minority shareholder of Banca Carige, with which the latter had asked to prevent BPER from exercising the right to purchase the residual ordinary shares issued by Carige following of reaching the threshold of 95% of the ordinary capital of Carige itself.

Among other stocks, Saipem recorded -3%, down even today TIM (-1.15%) which at the start touched i new historical lows a 0,1763 euro.