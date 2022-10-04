Home Business Ftse Mib turns positive, Tenaris accelerates up to + 7.5%
After a first part of the day in tune with the decline, Piazza Affari has risen above par with the Ftse Mib which currently scores + 0.46% at 20,748 points. In the front row Tenaris (+ 7.46% to 14.22 euros) benefiting from the oil rally. Furthermore, from the Investor Presentation held in New York it emerged that the company expects further growth in turnover in the second half of the year and the growth in volumes and turnover is expected to continue also entering 2023.

ENI also in the running with + 2.9%. Among the utilities, bullish cues for Snam (+ 2.6%) and Terna (+ 2.82%); Enel also did well with + 1.79%.

