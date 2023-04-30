FTX bankruptcy – one-off fraud or portent for eternal crypto winter?

Episode 234

With FTX, one of the largest crypto exchanges has gone bankrupt. Business journalists Deffner and Zschäpitz argue about whether fraud is typical for the asset class and whether there will be further crashes or whether crypto should continue to be in every portfolio.

Other topics:

Peak inflation – which speaks for a continuation of the historic stock market rally

Hopeful Varta – why Deffner lost patience with battery stock

The best German small cap funds – which stocks the leading professionals hold

Active versus passive – where the pros could and couldn’t beat the ETFs

Mega investment in Dresden – what speaks for the chip stock Infineon

Countermovement in the euro – why currency-hedged funds are not suitable for basic investments

Growth field health – how Apple can continue to grow

