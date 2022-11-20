[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, November 20, 2022]Welcome back. FTX, the world’s second largest cryptocurrency exchange, recently announced that it has entered bankruptcy and reorganization procedures, highlighting the high risk and controversy of cryptocurrencies. It is configured in FTX, or has a close relationship and is implicated, or even suspends the withdrawal function. In addition, Visa also announced that it will terminate its cooperation agreement with FTX Global Credit Card.

FTX, the world‘s second largest cryptocurrency exchange, filed for bankruptcy protection last week, while its original competitor, Binance, the largest exchange, wanted to lend a helping hand, but eventually gave up on the acquisition of FTX. Unexpectedly, FTX was attacked by hackers again, and more than US$600 million in assets disappeared. Investors feared that they would lose everything.

ALEX ZERDIN, founder of CAPITAL PEAK Strategies (2022.11.11): “Obviously, there are many investors who will be severely affected by the collapse of FTX, including retail and institutional investors.”

Former U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Summers (Lawrence Summers) believes that the FTX bankruptcy is like the Enron (Enron) accounting fraud scandal that broke out 20 years ago; SBF) has resigned as CEO. “Forbes” quoted the list of business contacts provided by FTX in August this year, including 53 companies including BlackRock, Deloitte and Softbank, while Sequoia Capital, Temasek and Paradigm were the three investment institutions that lost the most.

ALEX ZERDIN, founder of CAPITAL PEAK Strategies (2022.11.11): “So, we saw the collapse of FTX, we saw the bankruptcy of the hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, and we saw the relationship between Terra (LUNA) and stable encrypted assets and stable coins. Plunging, this won’t be the last bankruptcy, not the last in the crypto ecosystem. Unfortunately, other companies may be affected by the FTX bankruptcy and broader market conditions.”

At present, several exchanges have been implicated because their assets are allocated to FTX or have a close relationship, and even suspended the withdrawal function. Bitcoin was not spared either, falling below $16,000 to its lowest level in two years last week.

