Binance at the forefront to avoid more crypto drama later the #cryptocrash triggered by the FTX crisis, Sam Bankman-Fried’s rival platform, which went bankrupt.

In order to ward off other sell-offs across the industry, triggered by any further FTX cases, Binance announced through the voice of its CEO Changpeng Zhao intends to create a Recovery Fund for the crypto world.

Zhao said the goal is to “Reduce further negative cascading effects” of the bankruptcy of rival FTX, ensuring support for other valid projects launched by solid companies but struggling with liquidity crises.

Binance’s announcement had an immediate effect on digital currencies, who have eliminated the losses, without, however, scoring any rally.

Bitcoin which, during Asian trading had tested a new low since November 16, 2020, piercing $ 16,000 and plummeting to $ 15,904.44has regained the threshold, also approaching $ 17,000. Look at the table below, which makes a comparison the trend of Bitcoin and the S&P 500 from 2021.

Binance announcement: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co reset the declines

Ethereum is also recovering, after plunging to $ 1,170.34 a few hours ago, continuing to serve the FTX setback.

Solana, Sam Bankman-Fried’s token associated with the shattered empire it broke the three-day bearish phase by jumping up to + 7%.

Dogecoin parody currency also performed well, up 4%. The Dogecoin remains, among other things, a special observation, after the rally it scored in the following weeks to the acquisition of Twitter by Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

It is worth mentioning that the #cryptocrash unleashed by Sam Bankman-Fried’s platform has resulted the crypto market capitalization at a value that is $ 2 trillion less about the peak tested a year ago.

Binance’s number one Zhao did not provide details on the size of his Recovery Fund, but appealed to other players in the crypto industry to “Co-invest” in the project, adding that more information about the fund will come.

Sentiment towards the crypto world continues to be dented to say the least, after the FTX crisis resulted in losses in the cryptocurrency market of around 200 billion dollars, in the last week alone.

FTX collapse: Global X’s comment

So he commented the bankruptcy of FTX Erik Anderson, Digital Asset Research Analyst of Global X:

“In the short term, we expect that the volatility of the cryptocurrency markets will continue. Investors are evaluating the extent of the potential contagion, the impact this event will have on future regulation, and the various implications of Alameda and FTX’s bankruptcy and insolvency. Bitcoin and Ethereum, the two largest cryptocurrencies by capitalization, have already suffered double-digit losses. Over the long term, our belief in the industry remains unchanged. The fundamentals of projects and protocols are stronger than ever and every week there are news that indicate a greater adoption of crypto and blockchain “.

“Only in the last few weeks – continues the Global X analyst – Instagram has announced that it wants to allow users to view, trade and issue NFTs; JP Morgan which executed its first DeFi transaction on Ethereum’s side-chain Polygon; And Google Cloud started offering Web development services and tools3. Regulatory clarity is likely to have a positive long-term impact for the sector, as it may attract investors who are currently reluctant to overstate the uncertainties. Definitely, Responsible regulation is needed to ensure compliance with best practices and protect investors, but without stifling the technological innovation that characterizes this sector “.

Meanwhile, new details and rumors continue to emerge from the FTX drama.

According to reports from the Bloomberg news agency Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), who resigned as CEO, was questioned by the Bahamian police on Saturday. Bloomberg herself was quick to add that, in the Bahamas, the fact that an investigation has started does not necessarily mean that an arrest or guilty plea will proceed.

“In light of the global collapse of FTX and the liquidation of FTX Digital Marketsa team of investigators belonging to the Financial Crimes Investigation section is working closely with the Bahamas Securities Commission, or the Bahamian Stock Exchange Authority to understand if any crime has occurred “reads a note issued by the authorities of the Bahamas, issued on Sunday.

Separately, CoinTelegraph has announced that, apart from SBF CEO, I am “under the supervision” of local authorities the co-founder of FTX Gary Wang and the director of the engineering department Nishad Singh.

Some sources reported that the three, together with the CEO of Alameda Research Caroline Ellison, would be evaluating some options, also studying the escape to Dubai.

It must be said that although the United States does not have an extradition treaty with Dubai, the United Arab Emirates signed a mutual legal assistance treaty (MLAT) on 24 February.

“Right now, three of them Sam, Gary and Nishad are under the supervision of the Bahamas, which makes it very difficult for them to escape “, a source said, adding that Ellison, who is based in Hong Kong, “It might be able to get to Dubai”.

Another US government source also confirmed that, in case the FTX leaders want to escape to Dubai, they would be detained at airports and sent straight to the United States.

On Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported rumors, that FTX lent to Alameda using money that clients had deposited on the exchange for trading purposes.

According to the Wall Street Journal, FTX was in possession $ 16 billion in client funds, and would have lent more than half of the availability to its subsidiary Alameda.

FTX’s bankruptcy followed the decision of the SBF-led company earlier last week, to suspend customer requests for withdrawals of a sum of approximately 5 billion dollars.

A glimmer of hope opened as rumors began to circulate that Binance was interested in bailing out the rival company. Rumors sunk when Binance stated that it could not acquire FTX as the problems detected were “Beyond our control or our ability to help”.

“I screwed up,” Bankman-Fried told investors, urging relief. Which in the end did not arrive.

READ ALSO

Tsunami in the crypto world: specter bankruptcy for FTX. Here’s what caused Binance to ditch Sam Bankman-Fried