Gisele Bundchen at the 2018 Met Gala. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Gisele Bundchen says she was ‘taken by surprise’ by FTX bankruptcy. The model told Vanity Fair magazine that she “trusted the hype” at first. According to some estimates, before the company collapses, their FTX stake could be around $25 million (23.202.937,50 Euro) have been worth.

International supermodel Gisele Bundchen was among the largest shareholders of collapsed crypto exchange FTX, along with her ex-husband, NFL legend Tom Brady.

But now that Sam Bankman-Fried is on trial following the collapse of his crypto empire, Bundchen has spoken out about FTX’s bankruptcy for the first time. “I was taken by surprise,” she told Vanity Fair in their March cover story. “I’m no different than anyone else who’s trusted the hype.”

Though she’s not legally able to speak out on the specifics, Bundchen says she initially believed FTX was “a solid and great thing based on what my financial advisors told me.”

“It’s just…horrible,” the model said. “I’m so sorry for all of us that this happened and I just pray that justice is done.”

This is how many FTX shares the top model owned

Bundchen owned nearly 700,000 shares of FTX common stock, like out of a Document shows the FTX in February published as part of his bankruptcy proceedings. Brady, who was FTX’s brand ambassador, owned just over 1.1 million shares of common stock.

The photo model was a consultant for environmental and social initiatives at FTX and performed alongside her then-husband Brady in commercials for the crypto company.

The exact extent of Bundchen’s losses is unknown as FTX was a private company. But Forbes previously estimated Bundchen’s stake was worth approximately $25 million. Brady’s stake is said to have been worth up to $45 million.

