FTX: Founder and Former Executives Sued for Fraud, Seeks $1 Billion in Settlement

FTX, the major cryptocurrency platform currently in bankruptcy proceedings, announced that it has sued its founder Sam Bankman-Fried and other former top executives. The goal is to recover an amount exceeding 1 billion dollars, which was presumably stolen during a financial fraud involving the exchange.

Beyond Bankman-FriedCaroline Ellison, former head of Alameda Research, Zixiao “Gary” Wang, former head of technology, and Nishad Singh, former director of technology, were also called into question. These individuals are accused of looting the exchange, causing one of the largest financial frauds in history.

John Ray, an experienced corporate restructuring manager who took over from Bankman-Fried at the helm of FTX last November, claims that the old management has embezzled these resources to finance bonuses, buy luxury properties and make speculative investments. According to Ray, this operation led to the creation of one of the largest financial frauds ever recorded.

