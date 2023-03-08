FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrives at federal court in Manhattan on January 3 (left) – he can only use a clamshell phone. Getty Images

US prosecutors sent a letter to a judge on Friday regarding changes to the terms of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s release. It states that in future he may only use a clamshell cell phone or a non-smart device “without internet function”. The FTX founder and his parents were forced to install security software on their devices.

We are currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues at Insider as an added service to our readers. This article has been automatically translated and reviewed by an editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.



FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried can only use a “non-internet” clamshell phone as part of an amendment to his release terms.

Prosecutors outlined the changes in a letter sent to U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan on Friday and available for viewing by Business Insider. They limit Bankman-Fried to text messages and voice calls after he previously allegedly communicated with former employees via Signal, an encrypted messaging app.

read too FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried charged with fraud business/sam-bankman-fried-wegen-betrugs-angeklagt/”>

Bankman-Fried’s use of Signal and virtual private networks (VPNs) angered the judge, who threatened to vacate Bankman-Fried’s bail ahead of his October trial scheduled over the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

He may now “use a clamshell phone or other non-smartphone that either does not have Internet capabilities or has Internet capabilities disabled,” prosecutors wrote. However, Bankman-Fried may not communicate with “current or former employees of FTX or Alameda.”

He can also use a laptop with limited functionality and has to log in via a VPN, which only allows access to websites for two purposes: to prepare his defense and to those that prosecutors do not believe pose a threat. These sites include Netflix, Doordash, Uber Eats, Major League Baseball, and the National Football League.

read too FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried faces a $700 million loss if found guilty

Security software must also be installed to log Bankman Fried’s online activities, and prosecutors have the right to conduct regular reviews.

Bankman-Fried, who pleaded not guilty, was released on $250 million bail sponsored by two men who appear to have ties to Stanford University, where Bankman-Fried’s parents work. He is being held at his parents’ house with a surveillance device on his ankle.

His parents are also required to submit affidavits detailing the serial numbers and MAC addresses of their respective iPhones, Apple laptops, and a shared iMac desktop. They should also install security software on their devices that regularly takes videos and selfies of them, the letter says.

Bankman-Fried officials did not immediately respond to a Business Insider request that was made outside of normal business hours.

Check out the original article Business Insider

External content not available

“>

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings