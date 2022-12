Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested by Bahamian authorities yesterday after US prosecutors filed charges against the former cryptocurrency billionaire and founder of FTX.

Bahamian Attorney General Ryan Pinder said the US filed criminal charges against the former FTX CEO, who resigned after his cryptocurrency trading company crashed, and was “likely to request his extradition.” ”. Bankman-Fried was scheduled to testify before the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday.