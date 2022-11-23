Listen to the audio version of the article

FTX’s top 50 creditors suffered $3 billion in damages. This is what emerges from a document prepared by the bankruptcy trustee John Ray III who is working to liquidate the assets held by the crypto-exchange which declared bankruptcy last November 11, throwing the sector into turmoil. “Never in my career have I seen such a lack of corporate controls and absence of reliable financial information as in this case,” said the liquidator, the same one who handled the Enron case in 2001. Overall, the hole could be 32 billion, paid by over 1 million creditors around the world.

Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency market continues to experience hours of great stress. The price of bitcoin has occasionally returned below 16 thousand dollars while that of Ethereum has sailed in the 1,100 area. A year ago they traveled at $65,000 and $4,000, respectively. The FTX contagion – with an accompanying crisis of confidence in the sector – also extends to the more “mainstream” operators, such as Coinbase, a cryptocurrency exchange listed on the Nasdaq. The shares – which had peaked at $427 on their debut on April 14, 2021 – dropped to $41 on November 21, marking a daily decline of 10%. Strong tension also on the bond side. The yield on a bond issued by Coinbase maturing in 2028 jumped to 17.77% while the price plunged to 51 cents on the dollar.

The company declared that it holds in custody the 635,000 Bitcoins that are in the belly of the Grayscale bitcoin trust, a fund aimed at institutions that currently shares with a discount on the Nav (assets) close to 50%. Over the weekend Grayscale, controlled by the Digital currency group, left everyone stunned by declaring that the reserves are in order but that it cannot show them for security reasons. However, the rescue declarations by Coinbase do not seem to have reassured investors.

Very difficult hours also for MicroStrategy, the company founded by Bitcoin maximalist Michael Saylor which currently has 130 thousand units of the cryptocurrency on its balance sheet, equal to 0.619% of the maximum mineable amount (corresponding to just under 21 million). Thanks to this exposure – which at current prices is just over $2 billion against an unrealized loss of $1.9 billion – the technology company is considered a sort of ETF that tracks the performance of the bitcoin price. Investors fear MicroStrategy’s margin call zone could approach MicroStrategy’s margin call zone as Bitcoin falls in value, forcing the company to forcibly sell a portion of its exposure.

The other factor of uncertainty concerns the miners, those who validate transactions in the Bitcoin blockchain every 10 minutes and, in doing so, are rewarded with the issuance of new Bitcoins. As the price goes down, there is fear of triggering the “margin call” for a good part of them as well. A hot spot could be that area between $14,000 and $12,000, assuming it’s ever touched up.