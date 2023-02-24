Four new charges against FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried, including those related to commodities fraud and illegal political contributions. A source familiar with the new charges said Bankman-Fried could face another 40 years in prison if convicted.

The new indictment document details Bankman-Fried’s alleged fraudulent conduct in relation to its cryptocurrency exchange FTX and an associated hedge fund, Alameda Research, both of which went bankrupt in late 2022. The 12-count indictment indictment, also provides new details on hundreds of political donations that Bankman-Fried allegedly directed in violation of federal campaign finance laws.