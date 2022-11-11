Edited by Roberto Rossignoli, Portfolio Manager of Moneyfarm

FTX started the bankruptcy process a little while ago with the announcement of the resignation of CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. The cryptocurrency world is shaking, with the value of Bitcoin falling below $ 17,000 for the first time in two years. The reason? The collapse of FTX that has caused an uproar in the world of digital currencies.

FTX, one of the largest virtual currency exchanges in the world (with a company value, until recently, of $ 25 billion), which has the likes of BlackRock, Sequoia and even the Ontario Teacher’s Pension Plan Board. for teachers of schools in the Canadian province with a consolidated reputation among institutional investors), saw its capital, both economic and reputational, dissolve in a few hours also following some tweets released by the CEO of Binance, FTX competitor, in which there were some risks in the structure of FTX’s share capital.

We assume that the world of cryptocurrencies is a strange ecosystem. While most financial operators, including Moneyfarm, operate and trade in regulated venues, in the crypto system most of the exchanges are unregulated and there is a complete lack of both an institution that supervises the market, such as Consob in Italy, and lifesavers of last resort, such as those that saved the financial system in 1998 or 2008.

This structure has therefore allowed the proliferation and trade of exotic, complex and potentially risky products for investors. Therefore, when the bubble bursts, the repercussions are drastic when compared to traditional financial markets.

FTX is experiencing a real investor flight these days. For a few days it was unclear how to come up with a solution that would allow the company to ensure a resumption of operations. There were basically two ways out: declare bankruptcy or bailout by other operators in the sector. In a ferocious twist of fate, at one point it seemed likely that Binance itself would take control, so much so that some observers even speculated that it was all part of the programmatic plan. The veracity of these claims remains unproven, and Binance has withdrawn from the race to take over FTX. Today’s news on the start of the FTX bankruptcy process and the farewell of Bankman-Fried, however, represents the most dramatic scenario for the stability of digital currencies.

The story that also sees Alameda Research, a company of Bankman-Fried, which on Wednesday found a considerable amount of FTX tokens in its belly whose value plummeted, forcing Bankman-Fried himself to close it. A collapse that, in less than 48 hours, caused serious liquidity problems across the cryptocurrency market.

The repercussions on the crypto world, and beyond …

The cryptocurrency world has reacted very badly to these events, understandably. At the time of writing, the two largest cryptocurrencies are experiencing drops of more than 15%, with negative consequences not only for Binance and FTX, but also for all other cryptocurrency investors in the world.

Who had invested in cryptocurrencies and where do FTX clients go? FTX customers at the moment they cannot withdraw their funds yet and those who had bought Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies saw the value of their investment plummet. On her part, Binance seems to have thought about safeguarding itself more than its customers. A move that, in the future, may not put it in a bad light in front of potential buyers. Finally, in a world without regulators, customers came in last place.