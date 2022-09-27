FTX, a crypto exchange headed by Sam Bankman-Fried, will take over the activities of Voyager Digital, a cryptocurrency brokerage firm that filed for bankruptcy last July. Voyager announced last night, explaining that the offer for the assets is about $ 1.4 billion.

Little information has been provided on what will happen to Voyager customers still awaiting access to their crypto holdings, with Voyager saying that additional information about cryptographic access “will be shared as it becomes available.”

Voyager only remarked that the FTX platform “will allow customers to trade and hold cryptocurrency after the company’s Chapter 11 cases are closed.” The closing of the asset sale is expected to be completed after a Chapter 11 plan and asset purchase agreement is submitted for approval by the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York on October 19.