Fuel aid: Only 38.4 million euros paid out, some applications rejected

Economy Economic Stabilization Fund

Only a few private households have so far received state heating cost assistance

Status: 15.07.2023 | Reading time: 2 minutes

For two months now, all households that burn oil, pellets, liquid gas, wood briquettes, wood chips, coal or logs have been able to apply for state subsidies. So far, however, only two percent of the 1.8 billion euros provided have been paid out.

Only a few private households have so far received state heating cost assistance. As WELT AM SONNTAG reports, citing information from the 16 federal states, 270,248 applications with a volume of 124.5 million euros have been received nationwide so far.

Of these, 96,353 applications with a volume of 38.4 million euros were paid out. That is not even two percent of the 1.8 billion euros provided by the federal government in the Economic Stabilization Fund. For two months now, all households that burn oil, pellets, liquid gas, wood briquettes, wood chips, coal or split logs have been able to submit an application.

More heating cost subsidies

The prerequisite is that the invoice amount in 2022 has at least doubled compared to the previous year. There are around five million oil and pellet heating systems in Germany.

The Hamburg tax authority, which controls the fuel aid for 13 federal states, assumes a current rejection rate of less than ten percent. However, there were frequent queries, further documents would have to be requested, said a spokeswoman for WELT AM SONNTAG.

The Bavarian Ministry of Social Affairs pointed out that not every application was “completely approved”. Some could only be partially approved, others would have to be rejected entirely.

So far, residents of Berlin have not received a cent for heating costs, although the capital started its own 75 million euro state program at the end of January. “We originally planned to make the first payments at the end of March,” said the responsible investment bank in Berlin.

There is no money for Berliners until the end of July

The schedule changed when the administrative agreement between the federal and state governments took shape in the course of March and April. Berliners have only been able to apply for heating cost assistance again since the end of June.

“We will be able to make the first payments at the end of July,” said the investment bank.

