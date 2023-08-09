Fuel, heating oil and Co.: CO₂ prices are rising faster – but the promised climate money is still not available

It was foreseeable that the desires for Robert Habeck’s shadow household would be large: chip factories, rail renovation and heat pump subsidies – everything should be financed from the so-called climate and transformation fund (KTF), which the Green Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection can manage almost alone . On Wednesday, the federal government agreed on an economic plan for the KTF, but the income side is likely to be even more explosive than the expenditure side.

Because in order to be able to spend a total of around 212 billion euros on various climate protection and investment programs in the coming years, significantly more money must first flow into the fund. This should happen via the CO₂ price, which should rise faster than last planned.

As early as next year, everyone who causes a tonne of climate-damaging CO₂ will have to pay 40 euros instead of the previous 30 euros. So far, only an increase by half to 35 euros was planned. In 2025, the price will climb again by ten euros to 50 euros, when 45 euros were actually planned.

Read more about the CO₂ tax

It is already the second change in the so-called CO₂ price ladder. An even steeper increase was originally planned, but the traffic light government had suspended this in order not to create an additional burden in view of the extreme increase in energy prices due to the Ukraine war. But now the federal government wants to at least return to a somewhat steeper path of increase.

Refueling will be six cents more expensive by 2025

Drivers and owners of oil heating systems feel this. According to an evaluation by the Fuels and Energy trade association (en2x), in which the mineral oil industry is organized, a CO₂ price rising by ten euros per tonne means that the price of a liter of petrol at the pump will rise by around 2.9 cents. For diesel, the plus is just under 3.2 cents. From the beginning of 2025, motorists will have to expect a surcharge of 5.8 cents for petrol and 6.4 cents for diesel on today’s prices.

Source: Infographic WORLD

The income from the CO₂ price for the KTF will increase from 8.6 billion euros this year to 10.9 billion in 2024 and a year later even to 12.9 billion euros. And in the years to come, the state expects the income from the CO₂ price to continue to rise significantly. In any case, the plans for the climate fund already provide for income of 16.4 billion euros in 2026 and 21.9 billion euros in 2027. Accordingly, the prices at the petrol pumps will continue to rise.

also read

Actually, according to the coalition agreement, the citizens should get these additional costs back via the so-called climate money. But in the foreseeable future not a single euro will flow back to the citizens in the form of a credit. The basic problem is that there is still no transfer mechanism through which the state can even pay out such climate money to all 84 million citizens. All citizens are not recorded at any of the existing transfer offices – not at the tax offices, family benefits offices or health insurance companies.

also read

In the meantime, Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) only wants to commit himself to the extent that the conditions will be created “during this legislative period” to pay out revenues from emissions trading directly to the citizens. As is well known, the legislative period ends in autumn 2025. Lindner’s officials have been working for months on linking the tax ID, which every citizen by birth has, with a suitable account number as a first step.

Experts criticize slow action

Sharp criticism of the delay comes from consumer advocates. “It is not okay that the climate money promised by the federal government for private households to compensate for the CO₂ price has still not been implemented,” said Thomas Engelke, team leader for energy and construction at the Federal Association of Consumer Organizations (vzbv). “It’s even worse: The financial plan for the climate and transformation fund does not include any climate money until 2027. However, consumers must continue to pay the CO₂ tax for heating and fuel,” said Engelke.

Economics expert Veronika Grimm from the University of Nuremberg-Erlangen is also critical of the government plans passed by the cabinet on Wednesday. “The government continues to maneuver through regulatory law and funding programs until you realize that you can’t get any further,” said Grimm WELT.

also read

Upcoming “multi-crisis”

If Grimm has his way, not only should climate money be paid out as soon as possible, but the rise in the price of CO₂ should also be accelerated. “If the framework conditions for emissions trading are credibly tightened now and the relief through climate money is designed and anchored in law, then the incentive to invest in climate-friendly alternatives would immediately increase – precisely to avoid future costs,” she said. The later you start getting serious, the more you have to burden people directly and the more difficult it becomes to implement effective climate protection.

Finance Minister Lindner, on the other hand, considers faster action to be a mistake. “We have to exercise a sense of proportion when pricing CO₂, especially in view of the current weakness in growth,” he said. According to reports, the Greens would have liked to have increased the price to 45 euros per ton as early as 2024.

also read

The government has many spending plans: instead of climate money, according to the government’s current plans, around 18.8 billion euros are to be spent on promoting energy-efficient buildings and climate-friendly heating systems in 2024 alone. Even if the Building Energy Act (GEG) has not yet been formally passed and the exact funding regulations are currently being drawn up by Habeck’s ministry, it is already clear that the largest expenditure item in the fund will be used to subsidize the climate protection minister’s heating plans. Overall, the amount of funding in the coming years should even amount to almost 60 billion euros.

The elimination of the EEG surcharge will already have an impact of 12.6 billion euros in 2024, and a further 4.1 billion euros are planned as subsidies for chip factories and other future technologies. Electromobility is to be funded with 4.7 billion euros, four billion euros will be invested in the rail infrastructure.

In addition to the 11.5 billion euros from the regular budget, Deutsche Bahn is to receive 12.5 billion from the KTF over the coming years up to 2027. However, the total amount is still well below Deutsche Bahn’s investment requirements of around 45 billion euros. In addition to the income from the CO₂ surcharge on the truck toll, the state-owned Deutsche Bahn should also raise three billion euros from its own funds.

This is where you will find third-party content

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

